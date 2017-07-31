Local merchants giving shoppers second chance at tax-free weekend

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. This year’s back-to-school sales tax holiday will take place in late July, rather than its usual date in August.

Several local Vestavia Hills businesses are coming together this week to give shoppers another crack at back to school savings.

The official Alabama back to school tax-free weekend was July 21-23, but many in the community–both those looking to shop for school supplies and those who own local businesses–thought the state didn't advertise the change in date early enough.

Katherine McRee with The Lili Pad said many merchants planned their back to school shipments around when the holiday has been held before–the first full weekend in August–and were unable to fully participate in this year's push.

To try to help out everyone, McRee and other businesses along with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce are encouraging Vestavia shoppers to come out this weekend and get any remaining back to school items they might need.

At least 15 stores are participating in the event, some starting as early as Aug. 1, and many opening for extended hours on Sunday.

“I’m excited about having all the small businesses work together,” McRee said.

Interested shoppers should check with each store to see how they will be celebrating the event, but McRee said many will be following the same procedure as the regular tax-free holiday by providing an 8-9 percent discount on school items.