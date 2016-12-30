Lighten your lunch without compromising flavor with a filling salad

× Expand Emily Featherston

After several weeks of rich holiday foods and with eating healthier being a major resolution for many in the new year, finding a filling but light lunch can be a step in the right direction.

Amy Lee, a shift leader for the kitchen at Ashley Mac’s in Cahaba Heights, said she has found from personal experience that when it comes to getting healthy, it’s important to find ways to not get overwhelmed.

“Don't overthink your meals,” she said. “You can eat healthy without having to go crazy about it.”

Lee has been at Ashley Mac’s for a little more than a year, but originally became interested in food three years ago when she decided to make a life change.

“I knew I needed to make a huge step in my life,” she said. “When I decided to tremendously turn my life around and learn new and challenging ways to eat healthy, I never imagined I’d be where I am today.”

Lee said her job at Ashley Mac’s is her first in the food industry, but she’s found it to be rewarding in more ways than one.

She said she has been able to explore her passion for food, as well as learn leadership and other skills she knows will transfer to other parts of her life.

When it comes to making the decision to eat healthier, Lee said it’s important to look at the decision as a greater lifestyle alteration, rather than a “diet.”

Lee suggested starting by adding more vegetables to each meal.

The easiest way to incorporate a lot of veggies? Salad, of course.

“Salads are always a quick and easy go-to that don't have to be boring,” she said.

One go-to also available at Ashley Mac’s is a fresh spinach salad with chicken, which Lee and Ashley Mac’s owner Ashley McMakin said is a great light lunch.

“I love this dish because it's packed with flavor and is super filling,” Lee said. “It's a great way to start off the new year on a healthy track, but also in a fun way.”

Recipe:

Salad

Nine ounces of fresh spinach, washed

One apple, thinly sliced

Three tablespoons of dried cranberries

1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese

Three tablespoons of sugared almonds

1/2 a red onion, thinly sliced

One grilled chicken breast (optional)

Dijon Vinaigrette (can be made up to three days in advance)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup olive oil

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Instructions: