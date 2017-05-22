Lifelong dream realized with new ‘rustic glam’ boutique

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Cindy Trotman stands in the center of her storefront, Sweet Home Vestavia, which opened on Acton Road in April.

On the weekend of April 7, Cindy Trotman, owner of Sweet Home Vestavia, realized a lifelong dream.

“It has always been a dream of mine to open my own business,” Trotman said.

Trotman’s business, Sweet Home Vestavia, is what she calls “rustic glam retail” — the boutique has an extensive collection of home furnishings including farmhouse tables, unique home décor and gifts for anyone’s friends and family, according to the shop’s Facebook page.

“Sweet Home is special because we have some neat finds that you will not see anywhere else,” Trotman said.

Working with vintage pieces excites Trotman, she said — it is thrilling to her to turn something old new again.

“I sell old vintage items to be used for home décor,” Trotman said. “I love the idea of breathing new life into something old.”

Each and every piece Trotman finds and puts in her store is a piece she finds stunning.

“There is true beauty in these pieces,” she said. “They each have a story to tell.”

In addition to vintage pieces, Trotman also sells new items that look antique.

“I do also carry new shabby chic home décor and gifts,” she said.

Trotman and her husband moved to Vestavia Hills with their two children six years ago. One is a freshman in high school and one is a senior in high school, she said.

Trotman’s husband, Keith, teaches at Vestavia Hills High School and he also coaches football and baseball. Before she became an entrepreneur, Trotman worked in the medical field as a registered veterinary technician for 16 years and enjoyed it, but always heard her lifelong dream calling.

“I loved my job, but this is my dream,” she said.

Some of the more special items at Sweet Home Vestavia include the American-based line Milk House Candles.

“They are pretty fabulous,” Trotman said. “They actually clean the air as they burn. It is a U.S.A. based company, and they use all natural ingredients.”

Trotman has partnered with a local couple that custom-builds farmhouse-inspired furniture, she said. Farmhouse furniture is prevalent in Sweet Home Vestavia’s collection.

“We have some really unique distressed barn door headboards,” Trotman said. “One in particular is almost 100 years old.”

And even if farmhouse décor isn’t your niche, Trotman said customers walk away satisfied from a visit to Sweet Home Vestavia.

“We feel we have a little something for everyone,” she said.

Sweet Home Vestavia

WHERE: 2409 Acton Road, Suite 105

HOURS: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

CALL: 515-1053

WEB: facebook.com/trotmanfamily