Jewels by Rose to close

Jewels by Rose, 619 Montgomery Highway S., is shutting its doors after 40 years in business.

According to a press release, owner Donna Jowers plans to retire after closing her family-owned business, which her mother Rose Goldner created. Jowers plans to continue working as an appraiser.

"It's been a terrific career, but I'm looking forward to slowing down and spending time with my family," Jowers said in the release.

The store opened in Vestavia Hills in 1976, and Jowers joined the business in the 80s. Her brother Richard Goldner was the store's jeweler. Rose Goldner retired from the business in 1992.

Jewels by Rose is currently hosting a going out of business sale for its collection of estate jewelry, gemstones, designer lines and gifts. For more information about the store closing, call 979-5611 or visit jewelsbyrose.net.