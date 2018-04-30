More than 1,000 turn out for inaugural Heights Hangout

1 of 25
Emily Featherston
2 of 25
Emily Featherston
3 of 25
Emily Featherston
4 of 25
Emily Featherston
5 of 25
Emily Featherston
6 of 25
Emily Featherston
7 of 25
Emily Featherston
8 of 25
Emily Featherston
9 of 25
Emily Featherston
10 of 25
Emily Featherston
11 of 25
Emily Featherston
12 of 25
Emily Featherston
13 of 25
Emily Featherston
14 of 25
Emily Featherston
15 of 25
Emily Featherston
16 of 25
Emily Featherston
17 of 25
Emily Featherston
18 of 25
Emily Featherston
19 of 25
Emily Featherston
20 of 25
Emily Featherston
21 of 25
Emily Featherston
22 of 25
Emily Featherston
23 of 25
Emily Featherston
24 of 25
Emily Featherston
25 of 25
Emily Featherston
It finally felt like late spring Saturday as the sunny skies and warm temperatures made for a perfect day for a block party as the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association and Cahaba Heights Community Foundation hosted the inaugural Heights Hangout.
The event, which took place in the parking lot of the Heights Village shopping center, drew between more than 1000 guests, said Katherine McRee, owner of The Lili Pad and one of the event organizers.
"The Cahaba Heights Merchants Association is looking forward to a beautification project with the proceeds from Heights Hangout," McRee said. "All the merchants are already talking about participating again next year."
The event included food from Cahaba Heights favorites such as The Fig Tree cafe, which had a crawfish boil on its new back patio, margaritas from Fresco and barbecue from Martin's BBQ Joint, which is expected to open later this year.