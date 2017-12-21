GoNow Doctors now open

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. GoNow Doctors opened on Rocky Ridge Road on Dec. 5.

As of early December, Rocky Ridge gained one new tenant in the medical field: GoNow Doctors.

A walk-in family medical practice that was originally purchased from an Atlanta-based company, GoNow Doctors president and CEO Adam Winger said this is going be the fourth clinic in the Birmingham area.

“We offer convenient, comprehensive, cost-effective treatment for everyday medical needs, but we also know that sometimes the best treatment is a caring smile,” he said. “If it is not life or limb threatening, we can most likely treat it.”

All clinics are equipped with on-site X-ray machines and a lab, and the clinic accepts all major insurances.

“Everything we do starts with our mission of delivering an exceptional patient experience,” Winger said. GoNow Doctors treats all patients ages two months or older and everything is done through a walk-in basis.

Services include physicals, medical weight loss and parts of the corporate health business line such as pre-employment drug screens and workers compensation treatment and case management.

“We think of ourselves as the on-demand gap filler between the emergency room and primary care physicians,” Winger said.

And now that they’re open, they’re looking forward to working with the Vestavia Hills community.

GoNow Doctors is located at 2533 Rocky Ridge Road and can be reached at 623-0651. The clinic will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit gonowdoctors.com.