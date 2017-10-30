Fancy Goods to close, hold goodbye sale

× Expand Emily Featherston Fancy Goods Variety Fancy Goods will close later this month after five years in business.

After five years as a staple store front in Rocky Ridge Square shopping plaza, Fancy Goods Variety will close its doors this month and say goodbye.

Owner and operator Leslie Self said it is just time for a change.

“It’s time for us to give up the time commitment I guess, even though we’ve loved it,” she said.

Fancy Goods Variety opened in 2012, offering exactly what the name would suggest — a wide array of products and items for folks to enjoy or give as gifts.

In 2016, Fancy Goods was named by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce as Business of the Year - Retail.

Self said she considers it to have been a privilege to be a member of the chamber, and to participate in its events and others, including the fall carnival at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, to which Fancy Goods donated hundreds of toys each year.

Self said she is thankful to Southmont Development/Morgan Properties, which also won Best Business in 2016, and wishes them the best.

“If anyone would like to open a storefront in Vestavia Hills … it’s a great spot with a fabulous landlord.

× Expand Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

Self said her husband — and her dog — are going into retirement, she said, but for her the career life still calls.

She said she plans to seek employment in the real estate law industry, where she worked for 15 years before.

Starting Nov. 1, most items in the store will be 25 percent off, and locally-made goods will also be on sale. On Nov. 6, the sale will move to 40 percent off most items, with local items moving back to full price.

Self said she still has a wide variety of toys and holiday items, and hopes customers will stock up.

And just because she won’t be seeing them at the store, Self said she is looking forward to remaining an involved Vestavia Hills citizen.

“We’re very proud residents,” she said. “We hope to run into our customers and friends everywhere.”