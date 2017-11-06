Deck the Heights to kick off holiday shopping season

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Cahaba Crawl The shops of the Height Village center will hold an open house this month to show off holiday merchandise and offer discounts to shoppers.

Christmas is a little less than two months away, but Cahaba Heights will be getting into the spirit this week by launching a new event organizers hope will become a yearly tradition.

On Thursday, Deck the Heights will bring together business owners and the community through the one thing pretty much everyone does this time of year: holiday shopping.

"Deck the Heights is the kick off to the holidays, and we hope that we can give families a wonderful Christmas memory," said Lili Pad owner Katherine McRee, who helped organize the event.

From 5 to 7 p.m., a trolley will be rolling through Cahaba Heights, starting at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights and making its way through six stops where there will be food, activities and deals on local products.

Trolley stops will be as follows:

VHECH PT Orthodontics Swoon and Spellmans Flip flops and What Nots The Blue Willow The Heights Village

At PT Orthodontics, kids are invited to make a stocking, which they can take around to each stop and get a sticker. Those who make all the stops can present their stockings to Santa, who will treat them to free Doodles.

The final stop at The Heights Village will be a full-on holiday extravaganza. Students from Mason Music will perform, as will the Vestavia Hills High School Rockettes and other bands, and Santa will be available for pictures.

There will be food trucks available for people to purchase food at multiple stops, and some businesses will have complimentary samples of food and drinks.

"The merchants of Cahaba Heights want to give back to the community this holiday season," McRee said. "This is first year for this event, and we look forward to it becoming an annual holiday tradition in Cahaba Heights."

For more information ontact McRee at The Lili Pad and GiGi's at 516-2588 or katherine.lilipadbham.com.