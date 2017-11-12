Deck the Heights sees major turn out

× 1 of 11 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 11 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 11 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 11 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 11 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 11 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 11 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 11 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 11 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 11 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 11 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

When the merchants of Cahaba Heights planned Deck the Heights, they thought maybe 100 people would come out to meet merchants and ride a trolley through the neighborhood.

In reality, probably closer to 400 people showed up.

"We'll have four trolleys next year," said Katherine McRee of The Lili Pad and Gigi's.

While it sounded like a joke, McRee said that she and the other merchants were overwhelmed and excited at the turnout, and hoped that folks understood why the wait for the trolley grew over the course of the evening.

Starting at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, kids and parents made their way to PT Orthodontics where they created a stocking, then moved on to shops including Swoon, The Blue Willow, Flip Flops and Whatnots and others to gather stickers — and allow their parents to shop.

And while the Cahaba Heights shopping evening was a success, it isn't the only chance Vestavia has to focus on shopping local.

On Nov. 18, merchants from all across the city will join together for a shop-small day. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.