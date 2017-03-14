Community Spaces Plan presented at March chamber luncheon

× 1 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

Members and guests at the March chamber luncheon not only got to hear a presentation about the new Community Spaces Plan, but were able to participate and provide feedback on the future of the city's parks and recreation facilities.

Tommy Dazzio and City Manager Jeff Downes presented the Community Spaces Plan that was finalized in late 2016.

Dazzio went through the various options of the plan, which includes improvements to the Cahaba Heights ballfields and Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex, but focuses primarily on city property in west Vestavia, with Wald Park getting the most attention.

Dazzio explained that when the committee was formed, they realized that the state of the facilities that are close to the largest portion of the city's residents were not at the level the city and public deserves.

The total plan, which is still in the master-planning stage, and the presentation can still be viewed on the city's website.

The chamber presentation was similar to those given at public forums in the closing months of 2016, and like those meetings, attendees at the chamber luncheon were able to respond to a live survey about the proposal.

The results of the survey showed a vast majority of those in attendance were in support of the proposed plan, and that their top priority was the construction of a multi-purpose athletic facility at Wald Park. Dazzio and Downes said the results were similar to what they had gathered at other meetings.

The preliminary budget of the plan – which includes the acquisition of Gold's Gym next door to city hall – remains at $49,702,000.

And like meetings before, the primary question posed in the live survey was about how the city plans to pay for such a large project.

That, Dazzio said, is up to the city council, which will decide which parts to fund as well as if and how phases will be utilized.