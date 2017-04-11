Commissioner says SEC focusing on excellence both on the field and in the class room

× 1 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-ChamberApril-1 Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner, speaks at the April 2017 VH Chamber of Commerce luncheon. × 2 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-ChamberApril-2 L-R: Roger Steur, Karen Odel, Greg Sankey, Ashley Curry, Donnie Dobbins, Chamber Luncheon April 2017 × 3 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-ChamberApril-3 Donnie Dobbins introduces Greg Sankey at the April 2017 VH Chamber luncheon × 4 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-ChamberApril-4 Vestavia Hills Chamber Luncheon April 2014. L-R: Ashley Curry, Greg Sankey, Donnie Dobbins × 5 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-ChamberApril-5 Karen Odle gives out door prizes at the April 2017 Chamber Luncheon × 6 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-ChamberApril-6 April 2017 Chamber Luncheon × 7 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-ChamberApril-7 VH Chamber Luncheon April 2017 × 8 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-ChamberApril-8 VH Chamber of Commerce Luncheon April 2017. × 9 of 9 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-ChamberApril-9 Prev Next

It's not all about the field and the court, said Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey.

It's about striving for excellence in all aspects of the life of a student athlete.

Sankey spoke at the April Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon about the first few years in his position of commissioner, and what he hopes the conference will accomplish going forward.

Sankey said it was hard to follow the tenures of industry giants like Mike Slive, who was part of the expansion of the conference in 2012 and launch of the SEC Network in 2014.

The goal since he became commissioner in 2015, Sankey said, has been more focused on the young men and women who are participating in college athletics, and preparing them to take the next steps in their lives after college.

He said the mantra has been to graduate every student athlete, win every championship and create leaders who will change the world.

"When you educate well and compete successfully, you literally have the chance to change the world," Sankey said.

Over the last few years, Sankey said the SEC has worked to implement new strategies and programs to try to attain these objectives, including creating four "councils" of student athletes to give the SEC feedback about the ever-changing needs of student athletes.

This past year, the conference hosted its inaugural SEC Corporate Career Tour, where student athletes were able to network with former student athletes who are now employed with multiple Fortune 1,000 companies.

"It's an effort to connect strategy with a vision," Sankey said.

Another way Sankey said the conference is trying to maintain its position in the college sports industry is by eliminating the continuing integrity problems the conference has seen, and working through the recent major transitions at a high number of schools.

By focusing on building and maintaining excellence, whether it be in encouraging high graduation rates or streamlining officiating and replay procedures, Sankey said that the conference has the opportunity to have a big impact on the Southeast as well as the rest of the nation.

"You can't just say things," he said, "You have to do things, too."

Sankey also further introduced and explained the "It just means more" campaign that will continue to air when football ramps up in the fall and show how in the Southeast, universities not only educate, but are a major economic force and zeitgeist in the culture of the states where schools are located.