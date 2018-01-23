Chamber inducts new board, recognizes key players with annual awards

× 1 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

After being rescheduled due to the threat of winter weather and other conflicts, the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce was finally able to hold its January membership luncheon Tuesday to look back on the last year and recognize those who contributed above and beyond the call of duty.

After hearing from Vestavia Hills High School seniors Bradford Stewart and Sadie Daniels about the efforts of Help the Hills and Former City Councilor Steve Ammons about the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation, Roger Steur addressed the gathered members and guests for the last time as chair.

Steur thanked the board and ambassadors for their work during his tenure, especially in volunteering for events.

"I couldn't thank the board enough for their involvement," he said.

The Chamber also recognized the 2017 award winners:

Ambassador of the Year - Erin Holtz

Board Member of the Year - Rachel Patterson

Chamber Member of the Year - Greg Belcher, Royal Automotive

Volunteer of the Year - Abbey McManus

Business of the Year, Retail - Jimmy John's Vestavia Hills

Business of the Year, Service - Pure Fitness

Chamber President's Award - Diane Zaragoza

Chair's Choice - Katie Woodruff

Viva Vestavia, Best Food - Ruth's Chris Steak House

Viva Vestavia, Best Presentation - Samurai Japan

City Manager Jeff Downes was also presented with the Dr. Charles A. "Scotty" McCallum Leadership Award for his work with the city of Vestavia Hills.

Mayor Ashley Curry officially inducted the 2018 chamber board officers:

Chair - Doug Dean of Children's of Alabama

Chair Elect - Gary Jordan of Summit Franchising Group

Vice Chair, Business Development - John Henley of State Farm Insurance

Vice Chair, Community Affairs - Rachel Patterson of Bradford Health Services

Vice Chair, Membership Development - Ann Hamiter of Progress Bank

Vice Chair, Programming - Scott Perry of RealtySouth

Vice Chair, Public Education - Kym Prewitt, community volunteer

Immediate Past Chair - Roger Steur of Method Mortgage

Past Chair - James Robinson, Spire

Dean gave his first remarks as chair by encouraging everyone in the audience to think about what makes a great city.

Dean said he ran into Downes earlier in the week, who said that to have a great city, you have to have "Quality of Place," or somewhere that sets the stage for making fond memories and positive human interactions.

"We will work tirelessly, as have our predecessors, to do just that," Dean said.