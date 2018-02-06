Cahaba Heights Crestline Bagel officially open

× 1 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. × 2 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. × 3 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. × 4 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. × 5 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. × 6 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. × 7 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. × 8 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. × 9 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. × 10 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. × 11 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. × 12 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan The local Mountain Brook favorite Crestline Bagel opened a second location in Cahaba Heights on February 6, 2018. Prev Next

Nearly a year and a half after developers proposed turning six residential lots on Crosshaven Drive into a mixed-use space, the first business officially opened its doors Tuesday as Crestline Bagel welcomed the community to its grand opening.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce couldn't have ordered better weather for the event, as Chamber members and city leadership as well as Crestline Bagel owners and staff gathered to officially cut the ribbon and open the restaurant.

"It's always so exciting to open a new business in Vestavia Hills," said Chamber president Karen Odle.

Recently-inducted Chamber board chair Doug Dean said this was an easy ribbon cutting for him, because he was already a big fan of Crestline Bagel.

"What a great addition this is," Dean said.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of food options: traditional bagel offerings, bagel sandwiches, and panini sandwiches are on the menu, as well as a selection of pastries and even baked goods for dogs are available in the shop's display case. Coffee, tea and other beverages are also available.

In addition to Chamber representatives, restaurant owners Jennifer and Ralph Yarbrough were present for the ribbon cutting, along with several members of their staff.

In opening the company's second location, Ralph Yarbrough said he thinks Crestline Bagel further transcends geography, and brings together the greater community over a love of bagels and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

"We tried to pick a community that had some of the same elements," Jennifer Yarbrough said of the decision to open the store's first new location in Vestavia Hills. With the close-knit feel of the community and the addition of walkability for customers, she said Cahaba Heights was an easy fit.

Over the last week, the store held a soft opening with limited business hours, which Ralph Yarbrough said allowed the staff to train more effectively, but also opened the door to the community—a community Jennifer Yarbrough said had been regularly inquiring to if the store was open yet or not.

"We had an incredible response for the community," she said.

The Yarbroughs said they are excited to lead the way for the Crosshaven development as the first business to open in the location, and are looking forward to the project reaching full build-out.

"We can't wait for Leaf & Petal to open up, because I think it's really going to add a lot of visual beauty to the whole place," Ralph Yarbrough said.

The new location is at 4117 Crosshaven Drive, and is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit crestlinebagel.com.