Cahaba comes together

Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Business owners and members of the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association pose in front of newly opened Ryan Reeve on Crosshaven Drive. The community of businesses came together to act as ambassadors for the small area of Vestavia Hills by spreading the word about new events, encouraging people to shop at other local stores, keeping the area clean and contributing skills to the overall cause of the association.

Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Families visit Swoon during Deck the Heights on Nov. 9. Families traveled between local businesses in the Cahaba Heights area to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

When Cahaba Heights merchants were planning Deck the Heights, they had a limited budget and a hope for about 75-100 attendees. Instead, they had a turnout of around 600, and got the idea that perhaps there was potential to turn that momentum into something greater.

“From that, after the success of that, we were like, ‘OK, we’re ready to move forward,’” said Katherine McRee, owner of Lili Pad in Cahaba Heights.

McRee opened Lili Pad with her sister Susan Day in 2004, and said she has always known Cahaba Heights had a potential to come together as a community.

That’s why she is spearheading the new Cahaba Heights Merchants Association, a group that will meet quarterly to discuss needs and goals for their business district, raise money for the community and host annual events to foster community.

“Cahaba Heights is so unique to Vestavia in that it’s really one of the only kind of ‘village’ atmospheres in the area, and there’s lots and lots of small businesses,” McRee said. “…We wanted to bring fun events just to bring attention to what all Cahaba Heights has to offer, and also be able to give back to the community.”

And the CHMA has already given back through increased tax revenue for the city. McRee asked City Manager Jeff Downes to look at sales for the month of November for businesses that participated in Deck the Heights.

Those businesses, McRee said, had an average increase of 8 percent over November 2016 numbers.

“[Downes] was like, ‘Keep up the momentum, keep it up,’ so that was very inspirational, to see that it worked, to see that people want something to do and to be involved with the businesses,” McRee said.

Downes said the “early metrics” are promising — of 12 participating businesses, 11 saw an increase in sales when compared to November 2016 numbers.

“I think that Katherine and her crew at the Merchants Association picked the right time and the right event, and it went off well,” Downes said. “Hopefully future events can do the same thing.”

The fact that the merchants are invested, he added, is another benefit because individuals who come up with an idea and put in the leg work are able to more focus their efforts and work toward a successful outcome.

“When you put that kind of sweat equity into an event or happening and then you have payoff, it’s extra gratifying,” Downes said.

Focus on one area is also difficult for the city, which must look at ways to draw up all parts of Vestavia Hills.

“The city wants to be very supportive of all efforts to grow our economy and to improve the fortunes of our businesses,” Downes said. “We work hard at that, but we can’t ever do as much as we would like just specifically because we have ... work to improve the fortunes of the entire city and can’t get into the level of effort that individual merchants can.”

On top of spurring economic development, Vestavia Hills residents want to have fun events, McRee said, but a lot of the events will take place at city parks or Vestavia Hills City Hall. She wanted to bring those events into commercial areas, particularly those on the other side of town, which led to Deck the Heights.

The turnout for Deck the Heights confirmed for McRee the belief that both businesses and community members wanted to be more involved. During the event, people sent Facebook messages about getting involved, McRee said, and that passion has continued as steps toward forming an official merchant’s association have been taken.

“Businesses that haven’t even opened yet have heard about the merchant’s group and are reaching out to us and wanting to be a part of it before [their business] even opens,” McRee said. “So I think that’s huge to show the camaraderie and how the businesses are working together.”

CHMA members are expected to be ambassadors for the community by spreading the word about new events, encouraging people to shop at other local stores, keeping the area clean and contributing skills to the overall cause, according to the membership application.

The desire for business owners to contribute to their communities, Downes said, creates an atmosphere similar to what economic developers call a Business Improvement District, or BID. In those areas, businesses will contribute to the space around their businesses, which in turn can benefit them by drawing in more customers.

“When you invest in your business area, it shows your love for the area, your commitment to the area and to your business, and it’s something that shares a very strong message to all stakeholders,” he said.

While box stores and malls are struggling, McRee said she has seen a resurgence of small businesses opening and being successful.

More people want to shop locally, and with a force dedicated to increasing awareness of businesses and services in Cahaba Heights, she believes CHMA can foster a continuation of that trend.

“It’s really important and vital for commercial areas to have the foot traffic, and if fun events around certain times of the year are held in these areas, it not only brings the community together, it increases business awareness, and then it increases sales, which in turn increases revenue for the city,” McRee said.

Downes has also seen actions similar to CHMA in other parts of the city, such as in Rocky Ridge with its First Friday efforts. While those plans have ebbed and flowed, Downes said there is a noticeable investment through both capital and programming in the area.

“That same energy is being expressed in Cahaba Heights, and I think groups will take notice,” Downes said, noting that it is possible for more merchant areas to take on similar projects. “I think that it [CHMA] will breed some other opportunities.”

The events do not only increase sales tax for the city, Downes said. Businesses benefit through intangibles such as increased brand awareness, marketing and welcoming in new customers. Events such as Deck the Heights also create a connection between residents and their community, or a “sense of place.”

“A corporate coupon does not create emotion. An event that you experience music, the arts, friendship, commonality — all these things do create emotion. And while it’s not measurable in the form of sales taxes, creating that love affair with your city requires effort, just like a relationship requires effort,” Downes said. “… It’s through these local, invested individuals — businesses and otherwise — working to create the emotion, thus the love, thus the commitment to the city.”

Hosting events, McRee said, will allow CHMA to meet those goals of increased foot traffic and sales. From there, she said, they hope to contribute to community projects.

“One of the things the merchants really want to do is to be able to help beautify [the area], and then also partner with the city and possibly raise money when sidewalks are put in,” McRee said, adding that helping with street lights and sidewalks is a long-term goal.

The association’s second event, The Heights Hangout, is set for April 28 and includes live music, food and beverages and a kids zone. The $5 admission cost will go toward beautification efforts CHMA hopes to complete this summer.

In addition to encouragement from Downes and the city as a whole, McRee said she is bolstered by other merchants’ excitement.

“Since 2004, my sister and I knew the potential of the area, which is why we came here and took the risk of opening our business,” McRee said. “[A merchant’s association], it’s something I’ve always wanted to see happen. Finally, I guess all the stars aligned.”