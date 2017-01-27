Becoming the store next door

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan IronStone Pizzaworks is a new addition to Vestavia’s business world, but its owners’ background in other successful ventures gives the restaurant additional security in its early months. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Older shopping centers in Vestavia Hills are more likely to host local businesses, as they can afford cheaper rents without worrying about repaying initial development costs. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Vestavia Hills City Center is populated mostly by franchise and chain businesses. Prev Next

Emily and Blake Hamachek knew they wanted to relocate their coffee roasting company to their own community of Cahaba Heights.

“It was kind of the vibe we wanted,” Emily Hamachek said.

What she didn’t expect was a five-month search to find a place that fit their needs and their budget for Higher Ground Roasters.

“We could not find anything in Cahaba Heights. The real estate’s extremely expensive [in Vestavia Hills], and there wasn’t a lot to choose from,” Hamachek said.

Vestavia Hills has seen increasing sales tax revenue during the past several years as more businesses recognize the potential in the city.

John Hardin, vice president of office sales and leasing at J.H. Berry & Gilbert, said Vestavia has “great demographics” among residents and shoppers to attract new businesses.

“What drives tenants is demographics. People and money; people who spend money,” Hardin said.

But many of the new signs that pop up around the city display the names of regional or national brands rather than locally owned shops.

Local businesses’ challenges

For businesses like Higher Ground Roasters, several obstacles stand in the way of being open for business in Vestavia Hills. One of the biggest is that, particularly in new developments, commercial developers and real estate leasing companies prefer the security that a national chain brings.

“Typically, a big new development wants a chain because it has better credit and raises the value of the property,” Hardin said. “Locals [businesses] don’t tend to go in the big, shiny, new developments.”

With the expense of developing and maintaining a new property, City Manager Jeff Downes said “credit-worthy tenants” can look appealing to property owners who want to be sure rent is paid on time.

One example is the recently opened Publix in Patchwork Farms. Blackwater Resources senior leasing representative Miller Terry said leasing companies frequently target companies such as Publix that they know will be a success in particular developments based on the surrounding communities’ needs and existing businesses. Some tenants, like hair and nail salons, tend to follow in the wake of anchor companies such as Walmart or Publix.

Downes pointed out the Sprouts supermarket on U.S. 31 as another example, which was joined by franchises such as Papa Murphy’s and Chipotle but no local businesses.

While Terry said Blackwater is working on a few more Patchwork leases, he said nationally known names tend to have an edge, particularly for high-value real estate such as the area near the U.S. 280 corridor.

“There’s a good, and there’s a bad thing with building new development,” Terry said.

And even if developers do want locally owned shops in their developments, most small business owners are priced out of new developments.

“In general, new construction spaces are a little higher rent than existing shopping spaces,” Terry said.

IronStone Pizza, another recent addition to the Vestavia Hills market, was able to secure a spot on U.S. 31 near the Carmike movie theater and other fast casual restaurants. Director of Operations Jim Walsh said the location is great from a visibility and demographics standpoint, and the rent there is reasonable for what they get.

While IronStone is a new business, Walsh said the store’s owners have a background in successful convenience stores and fast food restaurants. That gives them starting capital to build on and a cushion to weather the initial slow months of starting a business, which other new businesses might not have.

“If you weren’t properly funded, you could be put in a bind,” Walsh said.

Hamachek said she looked at properties in the U.S. 31 area but found Cahaba Heights to be more affordable than the rest of Vestavia. Resident Lane Brown said she also has heard about cost being a limiting factor for local businesses.

“I do think that it is more challenging for small businesses to find a home in Vestavia than it is for larger chains. I’m not sure if it’s because big chain stores know how to request incentives from the city so they can build what they want, or if it is just harder for smaller businesses to find a storefront that they can afford,” Brown said.

Older developments can be more accessible to small businesses since property owners don’t have to worry about paying off upfront costs. Downes pointed to businesses such as Mark’s Outdoors, Mia Moda, Diplomat Deli and Steed’s Jewelers in the south U.S. 31 area as examples of local entrepreneurs carving out a spot in Vestavia.

But since older developments are, by definition, a limited resource, new business owners can hit a wall again as most of the leasable storefronts already are taken by established shops.

Hardin said since Vestavia is landlocked by surrounding cities, it also lacks the large stretches of vacant land that could draw manufacturing or other companies that require more room.

“In Vestavia, there’s not a lot of that. You can’t go find a raw piece of land on a corner that’s going to work for you,” Hardin said. “Thus, Hoover always has all these new retailers because they have a ton of people in Hoover and a bunch of land.”

Without the name recognition of national brands, local businesses also rely more heavily on walk-in traffic from interested passersby. This has worked successfully in places such as Homewood’s 18th Street South and Mountain Brook’s villages, both of which are dominated by local retailers.

“When you think about the commercial areas of Homewood and Mountain Brook (like Edgewood, Crestline, Mountain Brook Village, etc.), you think of all the locally owned businesses,” Brown said.

But with Vestavia’s developments organized