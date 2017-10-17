Alabama Retail Association recognizes Retailers of the Year

× 1 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Western Market was one of the businesses honored at the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. × 2 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Jeffrey Bayer was the keynote speaker at the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. × 3 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Members of the Alabama Retail Association eat lunch during the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards ceremony on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. × 4 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Members of the Alabama Retail Association eat lunch during the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards ceremony on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. × 5 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Members of the Alabama Retail Association eat lunch during the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards ceremony on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. × 6 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Members of the Alabama Retail Association eat lunch during the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards ceremony on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. Prev Next

Vestavia Country Club played host to some of Alabama's brightest stars in business at today's Alabama Retailers of the Year awards.

This was the 18th year of the awards, and the winners were chosen from more than 90 nominees in the following categories: Annual Sales Less Than $1 Million; Annual Sales $1 Million to $5 Million; Annual Sales $5 Million to $20 Million; Annual Sales More Than $20 Million; Gee Emerging Retailer of the Year Award; and the Customers' Choice Award.

Winning retailers ranged from Birmingham, Homewood and Mountain Brook to Tuscumbia, Rainbow City, Cullman, Gulf Shores and more. In Vestavia Hills, Western Market won a gold award in the Annual Sales More Than $20 Million category.

Additionally, six businesses statewide were recognized as Centennial Retailers: Ousler Sandwiches, Fairhope Pharmacy, Edwards Chevrolet, Books-a-Million, Chris' Hot Dogs and McCurry Furniture.

Prior to the awards ceremony, Bayer Properties founder Jeffrey Bayer spoke to the crowd of retailers about the future of local and national business. While many are concerned with the "coming retail apocalypse" of growing online sales, Bayer said he believes brick-and-mortar stores and malls can still have a significant place in the future U.S. economy.

The recent trend of stores closing nationwide is a "natural evolutionary process" in response to overdevelopment of retail.

"As we had that boom for 10 or 15 years, now we're paying the price," Bayer said.

He pointed to new projects like the Pizitz Building downtown and developments that mix shopping, offices, entertainment and living space as the likely next trend to cater to younger demographics.

"Change is inevitable and we need to address it here and now" to be successful, Bayer said.

For a full list of this year's winners, visit the Alabama Retail Association website.