Ace: Player’s Choice celebrates 25 years

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Player’s Choice Tennis owner Deborah Standifer, center, stands with employees Iva Shanahan, left, and Tony Austin, right, at her store on Sept. 14.

One of Alabama’s only specialty tennis shops is located in Vestavia Hills, and it recently surpassed a milestone.

Player’s Choice Tennis, located at 1074 Montgomery Highway, celebrated its 25th anniversary in October. The shop first opened in Homewood in 1992.

“I think it’s very amazing, especially in this day and age, that a brick-and-mortar store is still around 25 years after the fact,” said Deborah Standifer, store owner and Vestavia Hills resident. “Hopefully that’s a real testament to what we’re doing.”

With its vast array of tennis-specific products, Player’s Choice is essentially a one-stop shop for the sport’s area enthusiasts. It sells racquets, bags, shoes and a range of apparel, including the Nike Roger Federer line. The store also offers a racquet demo program and racquet stringing service.

“It has tons of value, just because we have people come in from Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Auburn and Mobile,” said Tony Austin, one of the store’s two full-time employees. “Everybody passes through here.”

Standifer and her husband, Jack, the tennis director at Highland Park Tennis Center in Birmingham, purchased Player’s Choice 11 years ago from its previous owner. By then, the shop had moved from Homewood to Lorna Road, and it had changed owners several times.

The Standifers finished up their lease at that location before moving the store to Mountain Brook, where it occupied a space in Cahaba Village Plaza near Mountain High Outfitters. Player’s Choice operated there until it made its most recent — and what Deborah Standifer says is the final — move to Vestavia Hills two years ago.

Greater parking availability in the Vestavia Plaza Shopping Center, where it is now located, contributed to the decision.

Deborah Standifer said Player’s Choice has been well-received since shifting to Vestavia Hills, which she called a vibrant tennis community. Local support has enabled the shop to fulfill a vision the Standifers set in place more than a decade ago.

“We want to continue to promote the game of tennis,” Deborah Standifer said. “We want to keep the game alive.”

Deborah Standifer credited her store’s attentiveness to customer service, along with her staff’s product knowledge, as key factors in sustaining the viability of Player’s Choice. Plus, it offers a hands-on experience that online retailers can’t match.

Two prime examples are the demo program, in which customers can test out a racquet prior to purchase, and stringing service.

Austin can string a racquet in 22 minutes. His colleague, Blanton Reed, can complete the task in as little as 13 minutes.

Deborah Standifer said she is optimistic this type of expertise, coupled with quality service, will ensure the success of Player’s Choice for years to come.

“I’m hopeful that the community will continue to stand behind us for another 25 years or more,” she said.

Player’s Choice Tennis is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.

For more information, visit playerschoicetennis.com or call 985-4989.