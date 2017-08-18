All-Star State Champs

The Vestavia Hills Blue 8U softball team won the United States Specialty Sports Association Rec All-Star State Championship tournament in the Peaches Division, on June 23-26 in Hoover.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Charlie Rose. Back row, from left: Eric Polzin, head coach Kyle Corley, Chad Gay, Brandon Meadows and Amy Sullivan. Front row, from left: Chloe Leahy, Millie Burgess, Ava Scott Gay, Palmer Heilbron, Maddie Polzin, Ashley Heinemann, Julia Rose, Hollon Gay, Bailey Corley, Addison Allen, Pepper Bedford and Sadie Meadows.