VV-FEAT-MakerspaceCancerRibbons1.jpg

Printing hope, spreading cheer

Vestavia woman creates cancer support ornaments with library 3-D printer. more

Civic-Center-2.jpg

A look ahead at 2017: Parks and Recreation improvements

Vestavia Hills enters 2017 with major decisions to make about the future of the city's parks and recreation facilities. more

Screen Shot 2016-12-30 at 3.05.34 PM.png

Looking ahead at 2017: Economic development initiatives

Several projects are expected to come online early in the year, with others in the works to make progress throughout 2017. more

VV_COVER-Budgets-3.jpg

A look ahead at 2017: Infrastructure projects

Several major infrastructure projects are on the horizon as Vestavia moves into 2017. more

Vestavia Hills Soccer

Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools

Vestavia Hills High School girls soccer coach Brigid Littleton was rewarded for the Rebels' great 2016 season. more

Jan 25, 2017 12:55 PM Sports 1 Comments

IMG_1159.JPG

Emily Featherston

Representatives discussed potential changes, including an alignment of schedule. more

Jan 24, 2017 9:50 PM Schools

VV-COVER-B---DroughtImpact2(RonBurkett).jpg

Photo by Ron Burkett.

Water usage restrictions are now voluntary, according to the drought management plan. more

Jan 24, 2017 5:58 PM News

16177941_1387014601337837_9126631570641327142_o.jpg

Courtesy of VHFD

The fire at Andy's Farm Market occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15. more

Jan 24, 2017 2:50 PM News

Patrick-Nuss,-Vestavia-Hills1.jpg

Photo by Frank Couch.

The Vestavia Hills offensive lineman pledged to play for the Blazers. more

Jan 24, 2017 1:01 PM Sports

Screen Shot 2017-01-23 at 7.44.35 PM.png

Emily Featherston

3104 Timberlake Road was rezoned from residential to commercial at the meeting. more

Jan 23, 2017 8:08 PM News

IMG_1139.JPG

Emily Featherston

No decisions were made, but the council heard updates and discussed issues that could come up at future council meetings. more

Jan 18, 2017 9:02 PM News 1 Comments

Ady's Army

People attending Tuesday's Vestavia Hills High School basketball games will have the chance to contribute. more

Jan 16, 2017 1:22 PM VHHS

Vestaviia Hills Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Vestavia Hills' boys knocked off Thompson to go 2-0 in area play. more

Jan 13, 2017 9:10 PM Sports

Screen Shot 2014-04-18 at 4.06.49 PM.png

Staff Photo

Drainage work on Independence Court may lead to delays for up to five weeks. more

Jan 13, 2017 4:37 PM News

VV-SH-VHHSCharityU-10.jpg

Emily Featherston

Through the students' fundraising efforts, over $50,000 was donated to Unless U. more

Jan 12, 2017 8:23 PM Schools

Vestaviia Hills Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Vestavia Hills shot 57% in a win over Hartselle on Saturday. more

Dec 31, 2016 12:54 PM Sports

Screen Shot 2016-12-28 at 7.39.36 PM.png

Emily Featherston

Two issues were dropped from the agenda at the Dec. 28 meeting, while progress on other projects continued. more

Dec 28, 2016 7:46 PM News

VH City Hall.jpg

Emily Featherston

The council elected to move its last meeting of 2016 to Wednesday, Dec. 28 because of the holiday. more

Dec 27, 2016 5:42 PM News

Vestavia Hills Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Vestavia Hills finished the Steel City Invitational at 2-2. more

Dec 22, 2016 12:45 PM Sports

Vestavia Hills Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Vestavia Hills pulled off a solid win in the second day of the Steel City invitational. more

Dec 21, 2016 3:20 PM Sports

Vestavia Reserve-40-2.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball team fell to Mountain Brook on Tuesday in the second round of the Steel City Invitational at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center. more

Dec 20, 2016 8:26 PM Sports

Leadership Vestavia Hills

Photo by Madoline Markham.

The 2017-2018 class will be chosen in April. more

Dec 16, 2016 1:30 PM People

IMG_1032.JPG

Emily Featherston

Based on community feedback, Phillips is not recommending that the board continue to consider moving all middle schoolers to the Berry campus. She said the concept of a joint school has "not been viewed favorably," especially by Liberty Park parents. more

Dec 14, 2016 10:12 PM Schools

Screen Shot 2016-12-12 at 8.19.31 PM.png

Emily Featherston

The council spent multiple days interviewing candidates for the position, and discussed at the meeting some of the major issues facing the boards. more

Dec 12, 2016 8:53 PM News

Holidays 2016-33.jpg

Emily Featherston

The 2016 Christmas parade and Breakfast with Santa events gave Vestavians a chance to celebrate the holidays all weekend. more

Dec 11, 2016 5:58 PM News 1 Comments

Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening

Erica Techo

The store held a ribbon cutting Dec. 7 at 6:30 a.m. before welcoming in its first customers. more

Dec 7, 2016 8:27 AM Businesses

