Even if Jack Frost doesn’t visit Alabama this year, snowflakes will still fall along U.S. 31 in Vestavia. more

Adams is replacing legendary coach Steve Gaydosh, who acquired 13 state championships for the school. more

The view from Shades Mountain is the reason many spend top dollar for a Vestavia Hills home. Many of the residents of Monterey Place, however, think the best view isn’t the sprawling Alabama landscape in the valley — it’s a yard full of metal goats. more

Emily Featherston BOE continues discussion on facilities options Based on community feedback, Phillips is not recommending that the board continue to consider moving all middle schoolers to the Berry campus. She said the concept of a joint school has "not been viewed favorably," especially by Liberty Park parents. more 10:12 PM EMILY FEATHERSTON Schools

Courtesy of Jefferson County Commission Former Vestavia council member considering run for governor David Carrington, who served on the Vestavia Hills City Council in the late 2000s and is currently serving on the Jefferson County Commission, said he will decide about running for office by early summer 2017. more 2:47 PM EMILY FEATHERSTON People