VV-EF-COVER-Goats-5.jpg

The kids on the block

The view from Shades Mountain is the reason many spend top dollar for a Vestavia Hills home. Many of the residents of Monterey Place, however, think the best view isn’t the sprawling Alabama landscape in the valley — it’s a yard full of metal goats. more

VV-COVER---TeeAdams1.jpg

Vestavia alum takes over the legendary wrestling program

Adams is replacing legendary coach Steve Gaydosh, who acquired 13 state championships for the school. more

VV-FEAT-Holiday-Decorations3.jpg

Lighting up the hills

Even if Jack Frost doesn’t visit Alabama this year, snowflakes will still fall along U.S. 31 in Vestavia. more

Vestaviia Hills Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Vestavia Hills shot 57% in a win over Hartselle on Saturday. more

Dec 31, 2016 12:54 PM Sports

Screen Shot 2016-12-28 at 7.39.36 PM.png

Emily Featherston

Two issues were dropped from the agenda at the Dec. 28 meeting, while progress on other projects continued. more

Dec 28, 2016 7:46 PM News

VH City Hall.jpg

Emily Featherston

The council elected to move its last meeting of 2016 to Wednesday, Dec. 28 because of the holiday. more

Dec 27, 2016 5:42 PM News

Vestavia Hills Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Vestavia Hills finished the Steel City Invitational at 2-2. more

Dec 22, 2016 12:45 PM Sports

Vestavia Hills Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Vestavia Hills pulled off a solid win in the second day of the Steel City invitational. more

Dec 21, 2016 3:20 PM Sports

Vestavia Reserve-40-2.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball team fell to Mountain Brook on Tuesday in the second round of the Steel City Invitational at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center. more

Dec 20, 2016 8:26 PM Sports

Leadership Vestavia Hills

Photo by Madoline Markham.

The 2017-2018 class will be chosen in April. more

Dec 16, 2016 1:30 PM People

IMG_1032.JPG

Emily Featherston

Based on community feedback, Phillips is not recommending that the board continue to consider moving all middle schoolers to the Berry campus. She said the concept of a joint school has "not been viewed favorably," especially by Liberty Park parents. more

Dec 14, 2016 10:12 PM Schools

Screen Shot 2016-12-12 at 8.19.31 PM.png

Emily Featherston

The council spent multiple days interviewing candidates for the position, and discussed at the meeting some of the major issues facing the boards. more

Dec 12, 2016 8:53 PM News

Holidays 2016-33.jpg

Emily Featherston

The 2016 Christmas parade and Breakfast with Santa events gave Vestavians a chance to celebrate the holidays all weekend. more

Dec 11, 2016 5:58 PM News 1 Comments

FullSizeRender.jpg

Courtesy of Jefferson County Commission

David Carrington, who served on the Vestavia Hills City Council in the late 2000s and is currently serving on the Jefferson County Commission, said he will decide about running for office by early summer 2017. more

Dec 9, 2016 2:47 PM People

Screen Shot 2016-12-07 at 11.25.00 AM.png

Emily Featherston

The Rotary club is a long-time supporter National Multiple Sclerosis Society. more

Dec 7, 2016 12:27 PM People

Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening

Erica Techo

The store held a ribbon cutting Dec. 7 at 6:30 a.m. before welcoming in its first customers. more

Dec 7, 2016 8:27 AM Businesses

VV-CITY-FiremarkAward-4.jpg

Emily Featherston

Liberty Mutual honored two members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department for their hard work and heroism. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:03 PM People

Screen Shot 2016-12-05 at 3.59.50 PM.png

Courtesy of Alabama Forestry Commission

After rainfall returned to the state, the Governor's office and Alabama Forestry Commission have lifted burning restrictions. more

Dec 5, 2016 4:08 PM News

Publix

Courtesy of Blackwater Resources.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. more

Nov 30, 2016 3:51 PM Businesses

VV-CITY-TreeLighting-29.jpg

Emily Featherston

The 2016 Holiday in the Hills kicked off with the annual tree lighting festivities at City Hall. more

Nov 29, 2016 7:51 PM News 1 Comments

VV-Council1128.jpg

Emily Featherston

The decision came after a lengthy discussion of the development at the public meeting. more

Nov 28, 2016 9:58 PM News

VV-COVER-Leaf&Petallot-1.jpg

Photo by Emily Featherston.

The measure up for a vote would rezone six lots along Crosshaven Drive to B-1.2. more

Nov 27, 2016 3:31 PM News

Screen Shot 2016-11-23 at 1.12.45 PM.png

Courtesy of Cathy Miller

This is the second time the teen has had the opportunity to travel to NYC for the parade. more

Nov 23, 2016 1:22 PM VHHS 1 Comments

Screen Shot 2016-11-16 at 7.00.50 PM.png

Emily Featherston

The board heard updates to the multiple construction projects ongoing in the district. more

Nov 18, 2016 12:56 PM Schools 1 Comments

PTO Legislative Forum-2.png

Emily Featherston

Alabama state legislators met with parents and PTO leaders to talk about some of the challenges facing the state's education system. more

Nov 17, 2016 2:13 PM Schools

Screen Shot 2016-11-14 at 8.12.13 PM.png

Emily Featherston

The action came after a presentation from the Birmingham Water Works Board about the drought. more

Nov 14, 2016 8:19 PM News 5 Comments

VV-CITY-Investiture-14.jpg

Emily Featherston

The 2016-2020 council will discuss drought conditions at its first regular meeting. more

Nov 13, 2016 6:13 PM News

Screen Shot 2016-11-10 at 1.54.14 PM.png

Courtesy of City of Vestavia Hills

Residents can attend a town hall in person or use the city's new virtual town hall to voice their opinions about upcoming projects. more

Nov 10, 2016 3:28 PM News

Screen Shot 2016-11-08 at 4.02.18 PM.png

Emily Featherston

As voters went to the polls Tuesday, some experienced traffic and lines, while others felt they hit their precinct at just the right time. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:26 PM News

VV-CITY-Investiture-14.jpg

Emily Featherston

The 2016-2020 Vestavia Hills City Council members were officially sworn in and made the beginning decisions of their term. more

Nov 7, 2016 6:17 PM News 1 Comments

HealthSouth.png

Emily Featherston

Construction has already begun off of Liberty Parkway, with opening scheduled for spring 2018. more

Nov 7, 2016 1:44 PM Businesses

VH City Hall.jpg

Emily Featherston

The 2016-2020 Vestavia Hills City Council will be sworn in Monday, Nov. 7. more

Nov 6, 2016 6:54 PM News

Cross Country

Sam Chandler

Vestavia Hills' James Sweeney posted a runner-up finish at the Class 7A, Section 3 cross-country meet. He, along with five other Rebels, earned wild-card spots for the state meet. more

Nov 3, 2016 8:00 PM Sports

