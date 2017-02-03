VV-FEAT-TragicCityRollers1.jpg

Roller girls

Two Vestavia Hills women discover new dynamics of decades-old sport. more

280-VV-BIZ-Innova-Coffee---2.jpg

Starting fresh (brewed)

Altadena couple embrace new lease on life after launching Innova Coffee. more

VV FEAT greenspaces1.JPG

Survey aims to give residents a say in parks, green spaces

Vestavia Hills residents have the opportunity to give specific input on the future of their city green spaces thanks to an initiative led by Leadership Vestavia Hills. more

SNF_8817.jpg

Becoming the store next door

City examines challenges for local small businesses looking to set up shop more

VV-COVER-Marco's-GED_SNF_9726.jpg

Tough love pays off

After many years and hardships, Pizitz staff member earns GED. more

Vestavia BOE votes to keep Rebel name

Ron Burkett

Council member Kimberly Cook and BOE President Mark Hogewood will meet with anyone interested in applying for a board position. more

Feb 3, 2017 5:04 PM Schools

Vestaviia Hills Basketball

Kyle Parmley

The Vestavia Hills High School boys basketball team notched a win over Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday night. The girls team fell to the Lady Huskies. more

Feb 2, 2017 10:43 PM Sports

VHHS Signing Day 2017-10.jpg

Emily Featherston

Three football players and a soccer player finalized their college athletics plans by signing on the dotted line. more

Feb 1, 2017 4:49 PM Sports

Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball

Sarah Finnegan

Vestavia Hills' boys basketball team has already knocked off Thompson twice this season. more

Jan 30, 2017 8:29 PM Sports

Vestavia Hills Soccer

Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools

Vestavia Hills High School girls soccer coach Brigid Littleton was rewarded for the Rebels' great 2016 season. more

Jan 25, 2017 12:55 PM Sports 1 Comments

IMG_1159.JPG

Emily Featherston

Representatives discussed potential changes, including an alignment of schedule. more

Jan 24, 2017 9:50 PM Schools

VV-COVER-B---DroughtImpact2(RonBurkett).jpg

Photo by Ron Burkett.

Water usage restrictions are now voluntary, according to the drought management plan. more

Jan 24, 2017 5:58 PM News

16177941_1387014601337837_9126631570641327142_o.jpg

Courtesy of VHFD

The fire at Andy's Farm Market occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15. more

Jan 24, 2017 2:50 PM News 1 Comments

Patrick-Nuss,-Vestavia-Hills1.jpg

Photo by Frank Couch.

The Vestavia Hills offensive lineman pledged to play for the Blazers. more

Jan 24, 2017 1:01 PM Sports

Screen Shot 2017-01-23 at 7.44.35 PM.png

Emily Featherston

3104 Timberlake Road was rezoned from residential to commercial at the meeting. more

Jan 23, 2017 8:08 PM News

IMG_1139.JPG

Emily Featherston

No decisions were made, but the council heard updates and discussed issues that could come up at future council meetings. more

Jan 18, 2017 9:02 PM News 1 Comments

Ady's Army

People attending Tuesday's Vestavia Hills High School basketball games will have the chance to contribute. more

Jan 16, 2017 1:22 PM VHHS

Vestaviia Hills Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Vestavia Hills' boys knocked off Thompson to go 2-0 in area play. more

Jan 13, 2017 9:10 PM Sports

Screen Shot 2014-04-18 at 4.06.49 PM.png

Staff Photo

Drainage work on Independence Court may lead to delays for up to five weeks. more

Jan 13, 2017 4:37 PM News

VV-SH-VHHSCharityU-10.jpg

Emily Featherston

Through the students' fundraising efforts, over $50,000 was donated to Unless U. more

Jan 12, 2017 8:23 PM Schools

Vestaviia Hills Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Vestavia Hills shot 57% in a win over Hartselle on Saturday. more

Dec 31, 2016 12:54 PM Sports

