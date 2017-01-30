Roller girls
Two Vestavia Hills women discover new dynamics of decades-old sport. more
Vestavia Hills' boys basketball team has already knocked off Thompson twice this season. more
Jan 30, 2017 8:29 PM Sports
Vestavia Hills High School girls soccer coach Brigid Littleton was rewarded for the Rebels' great 2016 season. more
Jan 25, 2017 12:55 PM Sports 1 Comments
Representatives discussed potential changes, including an alignment of schedule. more
Jan 24, 2017 9:50 PM Schools
Water usage restrictions are now voluntary, according to the drought management plan. more
Jan 24, 2017 5:58 PM News
The fire at Andy's Farm Market occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15. more
Jan 24, 2017 2:50 PM News 1 Comments
The Vestavia Hills offensive lineman pledged to play for the Blazers. more
Jan 24, 2017 1:01 PM Sports
3104 Timberlake Road was rezoned from residential to commercial at the meeting. more
Jan 23, 2017 8:08 PM News
No decisions were made, but the council heard updates and discussed issues that could come up at future council meetings. more
Jan 18, 2017 9:02 PM News 1 Comments
People attending Tuesday's Vestavia Hills High School basketball games will have the chance to contribute. more
Jan 16, 2017 1:22 PM VHHS
Vestavia Hills' boys knocked off Thompson to go 2-0 in area play. more
Jan 13, 2017 9:10 PM Sports
Drainage work on Independence Court may lead to delays for up to five weeks. more
Jan 13, 2017 4:37 PM News
Through the students' fundraising efforts, over $50,000 was donated to Unless U. more
Jan 12, 2017 8:23 PM Schools
Vestavia Hills shot 57% in a win over Hartselle on Saturday. more
Dec 31, 2016 12:54 PM Sports
Starnes Publishing LLC