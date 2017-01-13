Printing hope, spreading cheer
Vestavia woman creates cancer support ornaments with library 3-D printer. more
Vestavia Hills' boys knocked off Thompson to go 2-0 in area play. more
Jan 13, 2017 9:10 PM Sports
Drainage work on Independence Court may lead to delays for up to five weeks. more
Jan 13, 2017 4:37 PM News
Through the students' fundraising efforts, over $50,000 was donated to Unless U. more
Jan 12, 2017 8:23 PM Schools
Vestavia Hills shot 57% in a win over Hartselle on Saturday. more
Dec 31, 2016 12:54 PM Sports
Two issues were dropped from the agenda at the Dec. 28 meeting, while progress on other projects continued. more
Dec 28, 2016 7:46 PM News
The council elected to move its last meeting of 2016 to Wednesday, Dec. 28 because of the holiday. more
Dec 27, 2016 5:42 PM News
Vestavia Hills finished the Steel City Invitational at 2-2. more
Dec 22, 2016 12:45 PM Sports
Vestavia Hills pulled off a solid win in the second day of the Steel City invitational. more
Dec 21, 2016 3:20 PM Sports
The Vestavia Hills High School basketball team fell to Mountain Brook on Tuesday in the second round of the Steel City Invitational at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center. more
Dec 20, 2016 8:26 PM Sports
The 2017-2018 class will be chosen in April. more
Dec 16, 2016 1:30 PM People
Based on community feedback, Phillips is not recommending that the board continue to consider moving all middle schoolers to the Berry campus. She said the concept of a joint school has "not been viewed favorably," especially by Liberty Park parents. more
Dec 14, 2016 10:12 PM Schools
The council spent multiple days interviewing candidates for the position, and discussed at the meeting some of the major issues facing the boards. more
Dec 12, 2016 8:53 PM News
The 2016 Christmas parade and Breakfast with Santa events gave Vestavians a chance to celebrate the holidays all weekend. more
Dec 11, 2016 5:58 PM News 1 Comments
The store held a ribbon cutting Dec. 7 at 6:30 a.m. before welcoming in its first customers. more
Dec 7, 2016 8:27 AM Businesses
